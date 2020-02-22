dCS Vivaldi 2.0

dCS Vivaldi 2.0 app provides complete wireless control via iPad, iPhone/iPod Touch of the dCS Vivaldi Upsampler/DAC/Transport system.

Music Management and Playback

Play Mode control the volume, phase and play queue

View Modes supports both grid mode or list view

Text Search - allows you to enter text on screen using the onscreen keyboard and as displays album and artists as you type

A to Z allows user to jump to letter when browsing music collections

Extended Metadata hit info when streaming audio over UPnP to explore extended musical metadata from Rovi. Extended metadata includes Album Reviews, Credits, Images, Artist Details and much more.

Playlist Management create, edit, store, delete, load playlists. Supports shuffle and repeat modes

USB OnTheGo browse contents of external USB devices and play music or add to playlists

CD Playback track selection, programme function, repeat track/disc, forward/back

Digital Inputs select any Vivaldi digital input and play music

Spotify Connect start up Spotify app to play music via Spotify streaming service.

System Configuration

Software Update displays your unit status and performs automatic software updates

Favourites store your favourite inputs and servers for easy access on start-up

Unit Settings complete control over settings including Sync Modes, Output Level, DAC Buffer, DXD/DSD Upsampling, Display Brightness and On/Off

Playback Controls complete control of Phase, Channel Swap, USB Class, Filters and System Balance

Online Help provides information on the various options available to the user

Note: The dCS Vivaldi app requires an Vivaldi One or a Vivaldi Upsampler running v2.00, DAC running V2.01 and Transport running V2.01 software or later. The Vivaldi app is tested against MinimServer, Twonky and Asset UPnP servers. To learn more about dCS products, software history and recommended configurations please visit www.dcsltd.co.uk

Note: For users frequently using Spotify Connect or Apple Airplay and running direct to a power amplifier dCS recommends 0.2v or 0.6v output level.