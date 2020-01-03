X

d.3 mobile for Android

By d.velop AG Free

Developer's Description

By d.velop AG

Do you like it simple? Or simply smart?

d.3 mobile allows you to make business decisions wherever you are!

Important decision processes come to a standstill simply because you cannot access your PC at the moment?

This will not happen to you with a d.3 mobile powered Smartphone

Make decisions even when away from the office. You do not have to rely on your gut feeling,

but can instead consider all relevant information.

Whether its offers, correspondence, e-mails, memos, spreadsheets, drawings or in- and outbound invoices

d.3 mobile provides you with access to this information anytime and anywhere simply and reliably!

d.3 mobile Part of the d.3 Enterprise Content Management (ECM) System

Hint:

d.3 mobile provides the link from your mobile device to an existing d.3 server and thus requires the use of a current d.3 system of d.velop. For more information, visit http://www.d-velop.de

Settings demo system

Mobile server URL: https://push.d-velop.de/mobile

Username: demo

Password: demopasswort

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.1

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.8.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

