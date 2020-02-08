X

curdlist for iOS

By Matt Mason Free

Developer's Description

By Matt Mason

curdlist is the ideal way to keep track of your cheese adventures! Track, photograph and rate your cheese winners and losers! Shop at Curds & Co in Brookline, Massachusetts and your purchases will automatically appear in your curdlist. Shop other fantastic cheese stores, and you can add your cheeses on the spot.

A handy cheese reference is included, as well as a growing list of cheeses to explore. Take notes, discover flavor profiles for pairing, and become a cheese genius.

Never forget another cheese again!

Report Software

