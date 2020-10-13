Join or Sign In

cultivation of figs complete for Android

By MartinApps Free

Developer's Description

By MartinApps

"Fig is a fruit that comes from the Arab countries, then this fruit spread to many states of Europe, Asia and Australia. Fig trees (Ficus carica), figs or fig tree is a tree that is famous as a sacred fruit from the garden of paradise. Nicknames were made by figs because the fruit is mentioned in the Quran.

This application will explain how the cultivation of figs in order to quickly harvest. There are many tips that will be useful to the users of this application.

This plant is closely related to the banyan tree of the genus Ficus. Fig tree can grow to a height of about 10 cm with gray soft stems, leaves a rather large curved inward with 3-5 lobes.

What is called the fruit is actually the flower base which forms spheres, the size of the fruit about 3-5 cm long. The fruit has a green color when young, and purple when ripe.

Immediate download the application and get the benefits.

thanks."

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

