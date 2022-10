The ctrl3D App functions exclusively with 3D-like-navigation enabled websites made by the creator of this App. This App turns an iPhone or iPad (check compatibility) into a navigation controller that allows browsing specially made desktop websites and creates the illusion of 3D navigation.After the App is installed it will need to be linked with the desktop website by entering the provided PIN or scanning the QR code on screen. Navigation instructions will be provided once the connection has been established.