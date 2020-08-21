From the lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee, American cuisine is known for being delicious. At CSC members, you can get a taste of the United States without ever needing to pay an arm and a leg for plane tickets, instead head straight to CSC members to get your fix. Featuring over sixty delicious menu items, theres something for everyone here at this restaurant.

What CSC members app lets you do:

- Food ordering by category & products

- Assisted action and answer enquiries from an AI Chatbot

- Seek information & get recommendations

- Receive the latest updates/events

- Social Network & Sharing