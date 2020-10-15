Tomato, bitter gourd, Bottle gourd, cucumber, cabbage, cauliflower and kinnow are important

horticultural crops which are widely grown in Haryana which are affected by many insect pests and diseases. These pests cause significant loss to crop yield. Despite regular spraying of pesticides,these pests cause up to 30 to 40% yield loss. To reduce the damage caused by the pests, large amounts of pesticides are used by farmers in these crops. Pest identification and selection of appropriate management practice are two important aspects of

pest management. More often, Extension workers and farmers mostly depend on plant protection experts for pest management information or knowledge. But unfortunately, specialists are not available for consultation at the time of need.

In the last decade, mobile technology has become the most common way of disseminating

information and services. Mobile applications have become the easiest and cost-effective way for instant information and service delivery. Therefore, the use of mobiles

in pest management can be the most economical means of providing accurate information on

time to millions of farmers. Therefore, ICAR-NCIPM in collaboration with the

Directorate of Horticulture, Haryana, developed the app to provide

correct information and knowledge of pest management in these crops to the extension workers and farmers of the state.

CropPest-Har app on pest identification and their management will assist farmers-

To differentiate between pest and diseases of above said crops

To select correct management practices of pests of these crops