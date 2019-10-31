Play as many times as you want for free! Real 3D crane appeared!

A real movement that you can taste the excitement you could not catch as it seems to catch!

GET all the stuffed toys and become popular at the game center!

Explanation

- Challenge how much you can earn a stuffed toy of prize within one minute.

- A point and a time of 20 seconds are added to GET one stuffed toy of the prize.

- 40 kinds of prizes including penguins and chicks in all!

- Two types of "point ranking" competing at the point of the prize that won the ranking and "competing number ranking" by the number of types acquired

Use of materials

This application uses the materials of the following sites.

- http://www.rengoku-teien.com/index.html

- MusMushttp://musmus.main.jp/