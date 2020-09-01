cpu z ~ cpu z download is a hardware specification app for Android with detailed information about your smartphone like CPU z. cpu z ~ cpu z download is an elegant, accurate and simple - the beautiful user interface doesnt create hurdle between you and the information.

Each section is split into smart categories - for ease of access and fast switching CPU-z. These categories are CPU, GPU, Ram, Storage, Screen, Android OS, Hardware, and Sensors Information.

Some features of this application CPU-Info won't work correctly on Android Oreo (Version 8.0) and newer. This version contains a widget for RAM status and the possibility to restore some memory.

Key Features Of CPU-Info

CPU Info CPU benchmark ~ process provide main information about the hardware and software of your device:

CPU specification (with current frequency on specific cores)

GPU (Graphical Processing unit) specification

RAM and storage state (Internal and External memory detail)

Display metrics

Android OS details

Device Model: Model name, manufacturer, build time, brand, etc.

Sensors data

Battery status

WiFi and Bluetooth mac address (on older Androids)

Audio card information

Native libraries used in another application

CPU and battery temperature monitor