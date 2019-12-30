X

This mobile application is an interactive application which allows parents and students to stay up-to-date with all the events that take place at our school. It also includes Push Notifications, news, classroom schedules, the daily Agenda (homework + evaluations) in addition to important announcements.

Cette application sur le tlphone mobile permet tous les parents et lves dtre au courant des vnements qui passent lcole. Elle comprend les notifications, les nouvelles, lemploi du temps scolaire, lagenda quotidien (devoirs leons-valuations) et toutes les annonces importantes.

