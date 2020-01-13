set the app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone. downloads coyotes wallpaper from our store page. we have the best collection of coyotes wallpaper. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection for your smart phone so, check the breathtaking image for your smartphone background, and you will fall in love with your mobile phone again because of coyotes wallpaper. the wallpaper contain picture of coyotes jumping in midair toward meadow grass.

wolves and coyotes are different species in the same genus, canis. coyotes are scavengers, omnivores, and predators of small to medium-sized animals. wolves are bigger than coyotes and are better adapted to hunt larger animals. coyotes are usually shy of humans and are non-confrontational. they tend to stay away from human habitats. however, as the human population is growing and expanding, humans tend to invade their habitats. coyotes are extremely territorial and hence will confront the humans. as the chance encounters between humans and coyotes increase, coyotes are slowly loosing their fear of humans. however, coyotes rarely attack prey bigger than themselves; hence most adult humans are safe. coyotes tend to pose more of a threat to livestock, such as sheep and chicken, and in some rare cases to human children and babies. these instances have led to prosecution of coyotes. wolves can reach the speed of 35 miles per hour when they chase their prey. coyote is slightly slower. it can run at the speed of 25 to 30 miles per hour. coyote is shy creature that usually lives and hunts in pairs. wolves are territorial, more aggressive animals that hunt in packs. although both coyotes and wolves avoid humans, coyotes can be more frequently found near the farms and agricultural fields

