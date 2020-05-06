"Application contains a discussion of the illness oloh cows. Diseases in animals can cause economic losses large enough for farmers in particular and the public in general. Because many animal diseases are not only attacking livestock but can also be transmitted to humans a disease called ""zoonotic"".

Animal health is a state or condition in which the body of an animal with whole cells that make up and body fluids that contain normal physiological function. One of the most important parts in the handling of animal health is the observations of sick animals through the examination of alleged ill cattle.

Examination of suspected sick animal is a process to determine and observe the change in livestock through signs or symptoms that seem to be drawn to a conclusion and a disease can be known. Health problems in cattle occurs because of an infection by a disease agent bacteria / germs, viruses, parasites or caused by a metabolic disorder.

Therefore, the stock of knowledge about the importance of knowing several types of livestock diseases that often occur in the field and at the same time preventive efforts need to be known by the field officers / extension workers and farmers in the countryside.

Disease prevention can be done by paying attention to the good example ventilation cage cage, the cage floor is also in contact with other animals who are ill and those who are sick. Sanitation is a disease prevention efforts by eliminating or set of environmental factors associated with the displacement of the disease.

Here's an example from cow disease.

1. Anthrax or inflammation of the spleen, caused by Bacillus anthraxis. The signs of this disease include: high fever, difficult breathing and defecation (bowel movement), loss of appetite, swelling under the skin of the neck, chest, abdomen and ribs, bleeding from the mouth, nose, and anus. This disease is very dangerous and easily transmitted to humans that can cause sudden death. The spores are resistant to 50 years in soil and is often used as materials for biological weapons.

2. Pink Eye Disease. Pink Eye is an acute infectious eye diseases in cattle, sheep and goats, is usually marked by memerahnya epizootic and conjunctiva and eye opacities. This disease does not lead to death, but can cause significant losses for farmers, because it will cause blindness, weight loss and treatment costs are expensive. Causing microorganisms transmitted by contact between susceptible animals by cattle patient or by insects could move microorganisms or can also pass irritant dusts or other sources that can cause scratches or eye injuries.

3. Mastitis caused by Streptococcus and Staphylococcus cocci cocci. The signs of this disease are the udders swollen and feels hot when touched, the milk produced by aqueous or agglomerate and sometimes mixed with blood or pus, dull and rough fur, decreased appetite, production fell even be stopped altogether.

4. worms, caused by a worm attacks, such as liver fluke (Fasciola hepatica), tapeworm (Taenia saginata or Taenia solium), Haemonchus contortus were attacking sheep. Signs of intestinal worms among others: decreased appetite, stomach distended, weak, pale mucous membranes of the eyes, and diarrhea.

Hopefully this app useful.

"