Coves is based on a combination of task timers, designed to improve the focus and efficiency of the timer software to help you time management to complete the to-do list.

Whenever you want to start a dedicated time, you can choose a task in coves and start to focus on the time. In the following time, with the waves, the rain, the forest, the fields, etc... the ambient sound, you will have nothing to worry about. Concentrate on the task until the end of the task timer, and the timing data for this time has been recorded daily, monthly, yearly, timed in the software and displayed to facilitate the review of timing data and tracking timing data to help you manage time. After that, you can take a break or continue to concentrate. Focus on the to-do list office learning assistant!

* Why do you need coves?

1. Always interrupted by all kinds of trivialities and temptations, unable to concentrate on work for a long time, learning efficiency is very low

2. Because of delays and laziness, there are many things that cant be started.

3. Time is ruthless, I don't know how to start a new day.

4. I have tried a lot of time management methods, but I still have inefficiency and nothing to do.

5. Things are getting more and more, time is getting less and less, and pressure is getting bigger

If you have the above problems, please use coves time logger

* coves usage scenarios:

1. Learning Scenario: For the college entrance examination, the efficiency timers tailored by the students focus on the to-do list, help you complete the daily study schedule to do time management, and record the time, self-study time record focus on learning efficiency clock alarms such as : 2 hours a day, one hour to recite words...etc.

2. Work scene: Improve office efficiency, work timer helps you time management allows you to efficiently complete the task list schedule, statistical work time, time-based occupations, such as: lawyers, psychologists, etc.

3. Life scene: life time management assistant, a kitchen timer, a fitness timer, a sleeping alarm clock, a yoga timer....etc.

What is coves time logger?

* Let your concentrated Tomato clock and Time Manager:

1. Based on the Tomato clock, each time you focus on 25 minutes, rest for 5 minutes, and have an alarm after completion.

2. Tomato clock support duration and rest mode customization, customized and convenient focus timer

3. Tomato clock application scenarios such as: efficiency office, learning alarm clock, learning punch, focus on learning, learning efficiency, learning management, review plan, concentrate on learning, learning clock, learning time, defeating procrastination assistant

* Convenient countdown time recorder

1. Based on the countdown timer and timing manager, the task can be set to the countdown type, the countdown time can be customized, and there is a reminder alarm after completion.

2. Countdown time recorder for scenes such as: sports time, fitness time, kitchen timer, swimming for two hours, running for two hours, steaming fish for 15 minutes...etc.

* Time accumulator to help you complete the 10,000-hour rule

1. Based on the time accumulation timer and timing manager, the task is set to "time accumulation" timing type

2. Day/Month/Year Task cumulative time record and notes can be noted as a single completion

3. Time accumulator type Applicable scene: Statistics this month, my reading time, read a few books, how much time spent on each book, what is the total running time of my year this year, this month, I commute to work How long...etc.

* Time Management Time Statistics Analyzer

1. Day/month/year three-dimensional event type percentage ratio ring diagram display

2. Trend graph display of task time record in three dimensions of day/month/year

3. Time Statistics Analyzer Applicable Scenario: My reading time is growing this month. Today I used to swim for 3 hours. Recently, my working time has increased by 20% every day...etc.

contact us:

E-mail: coves@softwindlab.com

Website: www.coves.cc