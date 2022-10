Developer's Description By cove

cove is your neighborhood productive space, designed around how you actually get things done. Members of the cove community know all too well the frustrations of the crowded coffee shop, boring cubicle, and lonely living room. cove has everything you need to be productive: wifi, printing, coffee, and community. Whatever it is you're working onyour thesis, a report for your supervisor, a business plan, a client project, or just catching up on the newsjoin us. Located in metro DC and Boston.cove's app lets you tap into our productive spaces and diverse community wherever you are, whenever you want. Discover how busy your neighborhood cove is at a glance and reserve conference rooms ahead of time. Browse members onsite and community events that are coming up. And easily pull up your QR code to scan in at any of our locations to get your productive on.