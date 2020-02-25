UPGRADE METERS

Turn an analog ratemeter into a digital scaler with a simple upgrade

TRANSMIT DATA

Transmit counts wirelessly to any iOS device with the counts.pro app

RECORD DATA

Simplify reporting and data analysis with a permanent, immutable data record

STORE DATA

Store and archive collected data to the cloud for centralized access

DATASETS

Analyze survey data off-site for reports and advanced statistics

USE YOUR EQUIPMENT

Operate without interrupting normal function or calibration of the meter