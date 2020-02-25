UPGRADE METERS
Turn an analog ratemeter into a digital scaler with a simple upgrade
TRANSMIT DATA
Transmit counts wirelessly to any iOS device with the counts.pro app
RECORD DATA
Simplify reporting and data analysis with a permanent, immutable data record
STORE DATA
Store and archive collected data to the cloud for centralized access
DATASETS
Analyze survey data off-site for reports and advanced statistics
USE YOUR EQUIPMENT
Operate without interrupting normal function or calibration of the meter
