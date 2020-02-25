X

UPGRADE METERS

Turn an analog ratemeter into a digital scaler with a simple upgrade

TRANSMIT DATA

Transmit counts wirelessly to any iOS device with the counts.pro app

RECORD DATA

Simplify reporting and data analysis with a permanent, immutable data record

STORE DATA

Store and archive collected data to the cloud for centralized access

DATASETS

Analyze survey data off-site for reports and advanced statistics

USE YOUR EQUIPMENT

Operate without interrupting normal function or calibration of the meter

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020
Version 1.1.11

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

