Countday.org is a real-time bird census app for groups or individuals. It was designed for the annual Audubon Christmas Bird counts but can be used year-round. With Countday's integrated design you can see a real-time tally of your bird census progress from all parties using the app. An added benefit of this app is that it removes all of the tallying and provides a data log of time for each observation for each species.

The Countday app is;

- Free and without advertising

- links all counters to a master list with real-time tally's

- automatically links with the website www.countday.org

- allows anyone on the website to follow-along real-time on your teams progress

- Ideal for use during the Audubon Christmas Bird Counts

This iphone app is for users and count leaders. To set up a new bird census, the leader will need to use the website.

