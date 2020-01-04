Countday.org is a real-time bird census app for groups or individuals. It was designed for the annual Audubon Christmas Bird counts but can be used year-round. With Countday's integrated design you can see a real-time tally of your bird census progress from all parties using the app. An added benefit of this app is that it removes all of the tallying and provides a data log of time for each observation for each species.
The Countday app is;
- Free and without advertising
- links all counters to a master list with real-time tally's
- automatically links with the website www.countday.org
- allows anyone on the website to follow-along real-time on your teams progress
- Ideal for use during the Audubon Christmas Bird Counts
This iphone app is for users and count leaders. To set up a new bird census, the leader will need to use the website.
