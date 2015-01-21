The technology leader in the performance and wearable solutions space, SenseCore has redefined what is possible to track during exercise, sleep or rest of elite athletes or people who take their sport seriously. Two unique sensors, Olympic Games standards garments and a software developed with elite doctors and sports scientists make part of the SenseCore experience. The core pro mobile app is the handy day to day tool that the athlete can use to- fill in the core information and track its weekly evolution- provide key daily information that might affect training and recovery- receive and view daily plan details, including travel, rest, etc.To make use of the app you must already have a SenseCore product, or purchase one. A unique set of physiological and kinetics data, including medical-grade ECG, real respiration, continuous skin body temperature and kinetics such as speed, steps, 3-axis acceleration, etc. are SenseCores trademark features. For the first time ever such information becomes available outside of a hospital environment and can be recorded during running, cycling, playing football, swimming, driving a Formula 1 car, to name but a few of SenseCores use cases.Added to that, is a state-of-the-art software that provides a holistic screening of the key areas related to performance or overall well-being, including health, training, biomechanics, recovery, nutrition and mental energy; elements used by World Champion athletes in various elite sports disciplines for sustained success.Whether an elite athlete or a person who needs SenseCores high-quality data in real life conditions with all the comfort benefits it brings, you should experience what SenseCore is.