X

cool blue typing fast keyboard for Android

By cool theme designer Free

Developer's Description

By cool theme designer

ool cool blue typing fast keyboard is a brand new and free cool keyboard

Download cool blue typing fast keyboard and make your phone special and cool!

Stay personalized with black theme!

-What is cool blue typing fast keyboard?

cool blue typing fast keyboard is a keyboard for Android phones. With cool and cool black purple styles, black keyboard provides you with unique and fun typing experience. Besides, black keyboard keeps you up with the latest trends. If you enjoy cool or cool black blue, download it now!

-Why cool blue typing fast keyboard?

black keyboard provides you with awesome functions and effects:

Smart Reply

cool blue typing fast keyboard suggests replies according to context. Evolutionary AI tech helps you type less yet say more.

Popular Emojis and Gifs

cool blue typing fast keyboard comes with 1,000+ most popular emojis and stylish gifs. This AI-powered keyboard can suggest proper and fun emojis as well per your typing habits.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10001002

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 10001002

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping