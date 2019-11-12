Do you enjoy Japanese food? This app is designed for enthusiasts of Japanese cuisine, who want to cook their favorite Japanese recipes at home. Japanese cuisine has long and colorful history, dating back more than 2,000 years and was influenced by China, Korea and later Western countries like Portugal!

This app was designed to use on an iPhone or iPad as a portable cookbook or reference book. Search for your favorite Japanese foods - they are all there. You will be introduced to Recipes from all regions of Japan, and surely there will be something NEW for you to try! Use the app while shopping to make sure you buy all the required ingredients at you local Asian or Japanese supermarket. Then keep it nearby to you while you cook your favorite Japanese food.

Each recipe has colorful photos, with step-by-step instructions, specifically written for somebody who may be new to Japanese cooking. The recipes are concise, yet detailed enough to make your cooking adventure simple and easy.

Cooking-Japans recipes include all kinds of typical Japanese meals, which are based on combining staple foods, often rice or noodles, with a bowl of soup, and okazu () dishes made from fish, meat, vegetable, tofu and the like to add flavor to the staple food. The dishes are typically flavored with dashi (made of kombu (edible kelp) and kezurikatsuo (shavings of katsuobushi preserved and fermented bonito(i.e. skipjack tuna)), miso, and soy sauce. The dishes usually low in fat too.

Okazu can be divided into the following categories:

(1) agemono () which are deep-fried dishes;

(2) itamemono () which are stir-fried dishes;

(3) mushimono () which are steamed dishes;

(4) nimono () which are stewed/simmered dishes;

(5) sashimi which are raw dishes;

(6) suimono () and shirumono () which are soup-liked dishes;

(7) tsukemono (), aemono () and sunomono () which are pickled, salted, and dressed foods;

(8) yakimono () which are grilled and pan-fried dishes.

The intention of this app is to share the enjoyment of traditional Japanese cuisine. The recipes here are a true representation of the life style and richness of Japanese culture and are presented for you to experience.

ENJOY!