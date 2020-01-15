Welcome to cooking games cakes cupcakesthis is a cupcake cooking game for to day so you can easy try it yourself.this game for girls the most beautiful that can be described as the most beautiful of the collected between flexibility and simplicity in the preparation of this dish delicious

Cupcake has unique cooking recipe. In Cupcake Fever, you could make yummy cupcakes and pancakes like a chef in the kitchen, manage the restaurant as well to get this most cook

Preparation components are as follows for cook cooking games cakes cupcakes:

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Mix elements with each other to get a small wheel.

As in all the princess kitchen games you have to prepare all the items for a perfect and delicious cake. You are the chef in the kitchen, you have to get the decisions, so be careful, as a professional cook. Be methodical and keep all things under control, because your family is coming and want to impress them with some delicious cupcakes.If you consider our game cool enough for you, we invite you to also try our other cooking game called: Cuire Cupcakes - cooking game, it also has more than 1 million downloads and seems that is well appreciated among children with everything Age and even their parents. It must be a great game you should try once.You can certainly make many kinds of cakes such as cupcakes, wedding cake, and baby cake by yourself on Cooking games cakes Prince only for the beginning

You can also add some decoration to your cake and it is very beautiful, and sell them in your bakery.

Cupcakes are ready! Lovers of cakes and small dessert chefs! Now it's time to make some candy, sprinkle, biscuits and cream toppings. Stack the cream on the cake. Now decorate the cake using candles, characters and drawings on the cake. Dream muffin is ready for the customer. In this food game craze you need to cook at the dash. for royal princess weddings and baby's birthday and enjoy your cooking story from this best cooking games cakes cupcakes.