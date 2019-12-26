X

contraction counter-uterine contraction recorder for iOS

By wenpeng zeng $0.99

Developer's Description

By wenpeng zeng

Congratulations to you who will witness the miracle of life!

Uterine contraction refers specifically to the motion of the uterus as part of the process of childbirth. Contractions, and labour in general, is one condition that releases the hormone oxytocin into the body. Contractions become longer as labour intensifies.

This uterine contraction recorder, with the simple interface, is so easy to operate. It will help you to record the duration of uterine contractionsins and interval frequency accurately in the delivery. You can contact your obstetrician, midwife or other competent professional for reference when you use this labour pains timer.

Wish you all the best in childbirth!

Disclaimer: All contents for reference use. Uterine contractions recorder should not be used as a professional medical diagnosis and decision-making. If you have any questions, please consult your doctor!

Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release December 26, 2019
Date Added December 26, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
