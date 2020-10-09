Join or Sign In

constitution of india for Android

By E Research Market

Developer's Description

By E Research Market

This edition of the Constitution of India reproduces the text of the Constitution of India as

amended by Parliament from time to time. All amendments made by the Parliament up to and

including the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 are incorporated in

this edition. The foot notes below the text indicate the Constitution Amendment Acts by which

such amendments have been made.

The Constitution applies to the State of Jammu and Kashmir with certain exceptions and

modifications as provided in article 370 and the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir)

Order, 1954. This Order has been included in Appendix I for facility of reference. Appendix II

contains a re-statement of the exceptions and modifications.

The Constitution (One Hundredth Amendment) Act, 2015 containing details of acquired and

transferred territories between the Governments of India and Bangladesh has been included in

Appendix V.

The text of the constitutional amendments relating to the Constitution (Forty-fourth

Amendment) Act, 1978 and the Constitution (Eighty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2003, which have

not yet come into force, have been provided in the text at the appropriate places wherever possible

or otherwise in the footnote.

( ) , 2019

370 ( )

, 1954. I II

( ) , 2015

) , 1978 (- ) , 2003,

