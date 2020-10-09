Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This edition of the Constitution of India reproduces the text of the Constitution of India as
amended by Parliament from time to time. All amendments made by the Parliament up to and
including the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 are incorporated in
this edition. The foot notes below the text indicate the Constitution Amendment Acts by which
such amendments have been made.
The Constitution applies to the State of Jammu and Kashmir with certain exceptions and
modifications as provided in article 370 and the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir)
Order, 1954. This Order has been included in Appendix I for facility of reference. Appendix II
contains a re-statement of the exceptions and modifications.
The Constitution (One Hundredth Amendment) Act, 2015 containing details of acquired and
transferred territories between the Governments of India and Bangladesh has been included in
Appendix V.
The text of the constitutional amendments relating to the Constitution (Forty-fourth
Amendment) Act, 1978 and the Constitution (Eighty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2003, which have
not yet come into force, have been provided in the text at the appropriate places wherever possible
or otherwise in the footnote.
( ) , 2019
370 ( )
, 1954. I II
( ) , 2015
) , 1978 (- ) , 2003,