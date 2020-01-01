Connect2Black is a Tourist Travel Resource Guide, and Black Business Directory. This app is designed to focus on Black Commerce, Love, Faith, Culture and Community Interest. Connect2Black (C2B) is a African American (Black) based business directory and resource guide that utilizes the latest mobile app technology to allay the concerns of tourists and locals who are desiring a memorable experience of authentic Black heritage within metropolitan areas, by providing a comprehensive database that will connect our consumers with culture, commerce and communities.