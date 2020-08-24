Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

connect to innovate for iOS

By DoubleDutch Free

Developer's Description

By DoubleDutch

Description:

De officile interactieve mobiele app voor het event connect to innovate

The app offers you the following features:

Full Information about the event (description, date, map)

Personalised agenda

Networking possibilities with other business contacts at the event

Live social feed with photo and text updates

Interactive survey- and voting possibibilties

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now