Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Attending an event using conf.app? You are at the right place!
You are a participant?
- Download conf.app
- Connect to your event
- Find the entire planning and the available mini apps
- Create your personnal schedule and get alerted before a conference start
Want to organize an event with conf.app ? That's great!
- Create your application in minutes
Choose your name, dates, colors, logo and just let the magic happen!
- Create the planning of your event
Present your speakers, manage your rooms and schedule easily from the simplest planning to the more complex one
- Make your app unique
With the mini-app system you can easily integrate new pages into your application. With our editor or with a link to a web page, you can build the application that meet your objectives. The only limit is your imagination!
- Dynamize your event
Conf.app for your audience, its easy :
- Easily access the event app and enjoy all its features offered by the organizer
- Discover the program and speakers of the event
- Create your personnal schedule
- Get alerted before a conference start