conf.app for iOS

By Livee Free

Developer's Description

By Livee

Attending an event using conf.app? You are at the right place!

You are a participant?

- Download conf.app

- Connect to your event

- Find the entire planning and the available mini apps

- Create your personnal schedule and get alerted before a conference start

Want to organize an event with conf.app ? That's great!

- Create your application in minutes

Choose your name, dates, colors, logo and just let the magic happen!

- Create the planning of your event

Present your speakers, manage your rooms and schedule easily from the simplest planning to the more complex one

- Make your app unique

With the mini-app system you can easily integrate new pages into your application. With our editor or with a link to a web page, you can build the application that meet your objectives. The only limit is your imagination!

- Dynamize your event

Conf.app for your audience, its easy :

- Easily access the event app and enjoy all its features offered by the organizer

- Discover the program and speakers of the event

- Create your personnal schedule

- Get alerted before a conference start

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
