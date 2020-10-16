Attending an event using conf.app? You are at the right place!

You are a participant?

- Download conf.app

- Connect to your event

- Find the entire planning and the available mini apps

- Create your personnal schedule and get alerted before a conference start

Want to organize an event with conf.app ? That's great!

- Create your application in minutes

Choose your name, dates, colors, logo and just let the magic happen!

- Create the planning of your event

Present your speakers, manage your rooms and schedule easily from the simplest planning to the more complex one

- Make your app unique

With the mini-app system you can easily integrate new pages into your application. With our editor or with a link to a web page, you can build the application that meet your objectives. The only limit is your imagination!

- Dynamize your event

Conf.app for your audience, its easy :

- Easily access the event app and enjoy all its features offered by the organizer

- Discover the program and speakers of the event

- Create your personnal schedule

- Get alerted before a conference start