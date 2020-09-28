Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

commin for iOS

By LEDGEX Free

Developer's Description

By LEDGEX

'commin' is a info sharing App for any community.

It is very useful for sharing information within various communities such as friends, family, school, cram school, apartment, etc.

You can share messages, schedules, photos, videos and much more easily.

* NO CALLING ACCOUNT / NO SIM CARD

You can talk as long as you have a terminal that can connect to the Internet.

You don't need a calling account or SIM card on your device.

You can make a call using a tablet or smartphone that is just connected to Wifi.

* FREE SAVE UP TO 10GB PER EVERY COMMUNITY

File storage capacity is calculated by the number of members who belong to the community.

* STAR TYPE COMMUNICATION ENABLED

Even if you join the community to share information in your apartment or school, you don't want to exchange contacts with people you don't know, right?

By using commin, you can operate a star type community.

For example, in the case of an apartment, you can create the community that the management company and each room can contact each other and but each room person is not connected.

With a children's lesson school, you can create the community that the teacher and each parent can contact each other and each prevent parent is not connected.

Of course, it's easy to create a community that everyone can contact each other immediately, such as between family and friends.

Create various communities and fun communication life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now