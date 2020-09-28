'commin' is a info sharing App for any community.

It is very useful for sharing information within various communities such as friends, family, school, cram school, apartment, etc.

You can share messages, schedules, photos, videos and much more easily.

* NO CALLING ACCOUNT / NO SIM CARD

You can talk as long as you have a terminal that can connect to the Internet.

You don't need a calling account or SIM card on your device.

You can make a call using a tablet or smartphone that is just connected to Wifi.

* FREE SAVE UP TO 10GB PER EVERY COMMUNITY

File storage capacity is calculated by the number of members who belong to the community.

* STAR TYPE COMMUNICATION ENABLED

Even if you join the community to share information in your apartment or school, you don't want to exchange contacts with people you don't know, right?

By using commin, you can operate a star type community.

For example, in the case of an apartment, you can create the community that the management company and each room can contact each other and but each room person is not connected.

With a children's lesson school, you can create the community that the teacher and each parent can contact each other and each prevent parent is not connected.

Of course, it's easy to create a community that everyone can contact each other immediately, such as between family and friends.

Create various communities and fun communication life.