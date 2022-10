Get ready to bust colourful balls.Colour bust is completely free to play.try this once and you will not stop yourself from playing this game . once you start playing this game you get addicted to this and you will not regret on that addiction . ...........................In this game you have to match circle or square shapes with the main shape on the bottom of the screen. There are 3 buttons with different colors and 2 game modes: NORMAL & HARD. In HARD mode you can also tap the main shape to change its shape from Circle to Square & vice versa!.........................Features .-Simple gameplay-Collaborative social sharing-Super fun and addictive-Fun for all ages-Game center enabled-Solely Free