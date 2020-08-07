Join or Sign In

coloring pok-mon pikchu for Android

By Kids power Free

Developer's Description

By Kids power

Pokemon go pikachu sun and moon coloring book with,eevee,mewtwo,charizard and carapuce.

coloring and drawing pokemon pikachu of sun and moon game for charizard is an educational coloring game dedicated of course for both Boys & Girls who like to color pokemon sun and moon characters such pikachu, carapuce, mewtwo, lucario, eevee, arceus and Dragon charizard. will learn to paint cartoons pictures correctly using the right colors, and will have so so much fun time each day they play on this coloring book of pokemonsters go.

pokemon sun and moon Coloring pikachu pages is also very useful tool to develop imagination and creativity and increase the level of concentration. It has been designed for everyone who love pokemons.

*** FEATURES:

- More than 150 pokemon sun and moon Coloring pages of pikachu.

- ALL types of differents pokemons.

- More than 180 Pencils Colors

- Save and Share your art of pokemonster go.

- Easy to use .

- 100 % Free app just for you !

- Available for offline use!

*** HOW TO PLAY:

1- Select one of the types of pikachu with eevee.

2- Choose one pokemons sun and moon of mewtwo image.

3- Select your colors.

4- Start painting.

5- Save or share your work.

We wish all fans of pokemoons will have fun with our game of pokemonster go eevee

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
