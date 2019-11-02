This coloring and virtual drawing book, full of pictures of pony horse fairy tale characters, is designed for all ages of the family. It is suitable for cellphones and tablets.

You can fill in the colors in the prepared image and also create your own original image. It's very simple and easy for even your little one in your family to play it. This game includes many beautiful pictures of the famous and beloved fairy tale characters.

This game includes the following features:

A large selection of pictures of pony fable characters that can be colored.

Many choices of bright and beautiful colors to use for drawing and filling.

Fill in all regions with colors, draw with a pencil or brush, and use an eraser.

You can paint, draw, or doodle on their favorite pony tales, or basically whatever they want. Scribbling, painting, and drawing has never been easier and more fun, so let's start now with your favorite pony tale.

Our goal in this coloring game is to provide the best value for your family, allowing them to develop visual and cognitive abilities, learn to communicate with friends and the environment around them, and to obtain important life skills. Each game is designed by a professional for a certain age group.

This is the time to have fun with the game Pony fairy tale coloring with your family and beautiful playmates!