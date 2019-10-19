X

color flood for Android

By BotsyDroid Free

Developer's Description

By BotsyDroid

The objective of this game is to flood fill the entire board with one color.

Puzzle where you have the least number of steps to place all the boxes of the same color, change the color of a box for the color of an adjacent and thus transform the color image,

Instructions:

1. Starts in a random corner

2. Select a color in the lower button

3. Put all the squares of the same color

What's new in version 2.0.5

Release October 19, 2019
Date Added October 19, 2019
Version 2.0.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
