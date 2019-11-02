Are you the kind of persons that loves to merge many photos in one single collage frame with excellent effects, backgrounds and stickers?

This Collage Maker & Photo Collage is the best of applications which contain tremendous number of latest grid collage layout which simply look original and awesome. With this creative photo you can combine your memorable moment in just a single free collage pic and you can share that photo on social media with your friends and family members. So, enough improvising! Collage Maker & Photo Collage has many facilities like 3d collage, free form collage, heart collage, scrapbook maker with lovely heart frames, Awesome collage layout, pip effects etc...

This scrapbooker and photo fun maker is the latest yet professional free collage mixer, heart collage and free form collage. In addition, our beloved photo fun maker also allows you to set picture as a live wallpaper with artistic meteor shower effects and falling star effects for your creative photo to look extremely beautiful and romantic.

Our creative photo and heart collage maker will let you add photos from your gallery or directly from your instant camera. You can move, pinch, stretch and zoom in and out your photos around using multi-touch gestures until you have created the perfect image shape, photo collage shape and mosaic shape.

Collage maker features:

Various types of image shape and photo collage shape.

Massive bunch of extra frames: mosaic frames and heart frames updated with suitable events and holidays.

Artistic color splash, lens flare, meteor shower effect and make free collage and heart collage.

Creative library of stickers cute stickers and motion stickers.

Replace and flip reflections (double click on image) your image to edit photo Grid Collage.

Over 50+ textures to use as Collage Boarder to make artsy collage.

Numerous photo Collage shapes (Square, mirror, lidow, mosaic, heart, crop circles and the shadow) or design your free form collage shapes that you can share on social networks.

High resolution, high quality output (depends on your phone).

Direct save and share from our collage photo shape on your social media platforms.

Practical and very easy to use app.

Small storage memory and fast loading.

Every dishonest usage of our thoughts, Expressions, and other different stuffs will be considered directly from us as an obvious and clear attempt of plagiarism and may impose even your achievements in a real danger either to be removed or banned from the store; bear in mind that this announcement is a simple reminder to keep you mindful and aware about this issue ; with all our regards!