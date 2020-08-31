Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Codeks is the largest Coworking Space in Wuppertal. It is located in an old industrial building right next to the Wupper near the city center. We are offering Day Tickets, Desk Rates and Private Offices as well as Meeting Rooms. Our patio with river view is the best spot for a coffee break or after work beer. Just pop in and enjoy the friendly atmosphere amongst other coworkers.