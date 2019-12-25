Your life is worth remembering. Cocona is a smart video camera with personal and social cloud albums. With cocona, you can remember and share where and what you did. Enjoy unlimited free cloud storage without worrying about your phone space. Perfect for travelholics, vloggers and especially you!

Try to do these with cocona:

Track others' trips and record your own

- With Map View, keep track of where and what happened and preview where you haven't been.

- With Travel Mode, record your own trips or introduce cool places you have been to.

- Feel the progress of technology. AI detects objects in your journey.

- Become a cocona guide and tell stories only locals know!

Make awesome movies with your friends in seconds

- Just shooting together with friends in Event Mode makes a movie automagically.

- Great for all kinds of party, hang-out, gigs, sports, picnics, school events.

- Enjoy the world's first video editing by AI!

Live feed your news to family and friends

- Spread your news in real-time only to your group as well as around the world.

- The live video is saved in the group room and all group members can playback at any time.

Try crazy recording features

- Change recording speeds such as slow-motion and time-lapse while recording

- Switch to the front or rear camera without interruption while recording.

- Try to make a stop-motion movie with Record and Pause feature.

- Reduce shakiness and vibrations from your video with Stabilization.

FAQ

Q. I cannot upload my videos with cellular data.

A. Turn on LTE upload option in the Preference menu.

Q. Can I download my videos?

A. You can download yours to your phone at any time.

Q. Can I upload videos that were not recorded with cocona?

A. You cant. We allow you to only upload videos from cocona to prevent abuse.