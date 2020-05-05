Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

cocktails drinks recipes for Android

By NandP Free

Developer's Description

By NandP

Are you out of ideas on what to drink? Try our cocktail and drinks app which contains tons of different cocktail recipes with detailed instructions on how to make them. You will find great videos indeed and this free recipe app is made with one purpose: to make you enjoy your drinks more! You will be surprised from all of the bartender drink recipes we include in the app. From popular drinks, to cocktail recipes youve never heard of, our cocktail list with bartender drink recipes is huge and amazing!

DISCLAIMER: The content provided in this application is hosted on YouTube and is available in the public domain. We have not uploaded any videos to YouTube. This application is just an organized way to browse and view YouTube videos in another way.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.17

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 3.0.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now