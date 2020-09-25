Join or Sign In

co8 is the ultimate collaboration tool for all your work needs. It is an easy-to-use, multifunctional platform for individuals, businesses and trading partners to come together and co-create exceptional work and business outcomes.

co8 boasts a cohesive set of tools centred around connectivity, productivity and convenience, that enable you to:

Work together in an organised and visually-engaging digital WorkSpace

Plan, structure and execute your work, whatever the type or magnitude

Share files and brainstorm ideas from wherever you are

Create to-do lists, assign work, and monitor due dates

Never miss a beat on News from your business community

Share your own News within your organisation or to specific communities in your network

Send and receive Messages directly to and from your contacts

Cultivate relationships and grow your business network on the go

Also, stay tuned for the coming launch of Bookings. Soon, you will be able to list your services and make them accessible to selected groups and communities, as well as book services made accessible to you by your trading partners.

Download the co8 app NOW to start co-creating brilliant work and to build your digital business network.

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 2.0.30

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
