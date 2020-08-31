= About Cluster =

Cluster is a virtual online world that lets you play, from anywhere, from many devices.

Phones, PC, VR are supported and expanding.

Events like concert and meetups, and many worlds await you. You can game, or chill out with friends, ... possibilities are endless.

Cluster is truly cross-platform, people from different devices can meet in the same space.

= Enjoy virtual concerts & events =

Experience new-generation virtual concerts wherever you are.

= Play in various community created worlds =

Play and chat with friends in various community-created "worlds".

= Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST OPEN!

The Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST will open on the "cluster" from Wednesday, August 12 to Monday, August 31!

Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST is an unfinished amusement park in a virtual world based on the theme of "creating summer memories with everyone".

As you challenge "missions" with others, the attractions and contents of the Theme Park increase according to your achievements, and the Theme Park is completed.

The Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST appears in the virtual space!

Let's get this done together!

2020 Pokmon. 1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

, , and Pokmon are registered trademarks of Nintendo, Creatures Inc, and GAME FREAK inc.