Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

cluster for iOS

By Cluster Free

Developer's Description

By Cluster

= About Cluster =

Cluster is a virtual online world that lets you play, from anywhere, from many devices.

Phones, PC, VR are supported and expanding.

Events like concert and meetups, and many worlds await you. You can game, or chill out with friends, ... possibilities are endless.

Cluster is truly cross-platform, people from different devices can meet in the same space.

= Enjoy virtual concerts & events =

Experience new-generation virtual concerts wherever you are.

= Play in various community created worlds =

Play and chat with friends in various community-created "worlds".

= Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST OPEN!

The Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST will open on the "cluster" from Wednesday, August 12 to Monday, August 31!

Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST is an unfinished amusement park in a virtual world based on the theme of "creating summer memories with everyone".

As you challenge "missions" with others, the attractions and contents of the Theme Park increase according to your achievements, and the Theme Park is completed.

The Pokmon VIRTUAL FEST appears in the virtual space!

Let's get this done together!

2020 Pokmon. 1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

, , and Pokmon are registered trademarks of Nintendo, Creatures Inc, and GAME FREAK inc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.76.2008201510

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.76.2008201510

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now