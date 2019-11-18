cloudphone11 platform enables carriers and service providers to offer innovative, white-labeled cloud PBX and unified business communication and collaboration solutions to their customers. cloudphone11 platform is horizontally scalable, highly available and architected for white labeled, multi-tenant service delivery. It seamlessly integrates audio, video communications and teams collaboration across Desktop, Mobile and IP Phones.

cloudphone11 facilitates seamless, secure, unified business communications and drastically increases productivity of the employees and customers no matter where they are in the world. Download the cloudphone11 unified business communications mobile app android and join the cloudphone11 enabled service. Use of the cloudphone11 mobile app requires a cloudphone11 UC account.

Click-to-dial anyone from your company or personal directory with a single touch

Make business calls over Wi-Fi or over your carrier 3G/4G/LTE data plan

Make business calls via PBX callback service to your mobile number, in case WiFi or data is not reliable

Receive incoming calls even when the app is turned off via push notifications, zero drain on your phone battery

Chat, Text and share files with your co-workers

Use VoIP calling to make local calls to your home region while traveling.

Keep all your business voicemails and faxes separate from your personal messages.

Voicemail notification, listen to voicemail messages, and tap to return calls. .

View call time, date, and duration, and return calls directly from your call logs.

Receive push notifications for incoming messages.

Conferencing feature with unlimited conference calling for up to 500 participants per conference *

Easy configuration via QR code scan