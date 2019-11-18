Cloudphone11 unified mobile business communications app.

Cloudphone11 platform enables carriers and service providers to offer innovative, white-labeled cloud PBX and unified businesss communication and collaboration solutions to their customers. Cloudphone11 platform is horizontally scalable, highly available and architected for white labeled, multi-tenant service delivery. It seamlessly integrates audio, video communications and teams collaboration across Desktop, Mobile and IP Phones.

Cloudphone11 facilitates seamless, secure, unified business communications and drastically increases productivity of the employees and customers no matter where they are in the world. Download the Cloudphone11 unified business communications mobile app for iPhone and iPad and join the cloudphone11 enabled service. Use of the cloudphone11 mobile app requires a cloudphone11 cloud UC account.