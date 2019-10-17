CloudBank247 is your personal financial advocate that gives you the ability to aggregate all of your financial accounts, including accounts from other banks and credit unions, into a single view. Its fast, secure and makes life easier by empowering you with the tools you need to manage your finances.

Heres what else you can do with CloudBank247:

-Keep your transactions organized by allowing you to add tags, notes and photos of receipts and checks.

-Set up alerts so you know when your balance drops below a certain amount

-Transfer money between your accounts

-Deposit checks in a snap by taking a picture of the front and back

-Reorder your debit card or turn it off if youve misplaced it

-View and save your monthly statements

-Find branches and ATMs near you

Secure your account with a 4-digit passcode and fingerprint or face reader on supported devices.

To use the CloudBank247 Mobile app, you must be enrolled as a CloudBank247 Internet Banking user. If you currently use our Internet Banking, simply download the app, launch it, and login with the same Internet Banking credentials.