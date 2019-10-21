X

clothing pattern for Android

By aNtstudio Free

Developer's Description

By aNtstudio

In making clothes or clothing, patterns are the main thing to prepare. The pattern is the blueprint of the clothes that will be made.

Perfect or not your artificial clothes depend on how good and detailed the pattern of clothes you make. Therefore, making patterns is one of the important elements in making clothes.

This pattern is in the form of a picture of the pieces or parts of the clothes that will be joined later.

In essence, the pattern that has been made will be a reference in making clothes so that there is no mistake in the making, especially when cutting the fabric.

Actually, even without a pattern, clothing can still be made, but sometimes the results obtained are not as expected.

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
