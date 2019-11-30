X

climally for iOS

climally, get inspired and motivated for a better climate friendly future.

climally is a global innovation platform that connects climate- and eco-friendly people around the worldto share environmentally friendly ideas and activities.

Together we can change the world to a climate and environmentally friendly future - inspire your friends and other people with new ideas, activities and information within our daily life.

How can we live more climate-friendly? What can each of us contribute to a better future? What ideas do you have?

Be inspired by ideas and activities and support your favorites. Together we can change the climate. With small changes in our daily live, we can change our world to a sustainable and climate-friendly future.climally will provide you the opportunity to share climate-friendly ideas and activities tomake them concrete and tangible foreveryone.

