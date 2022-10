The "clickflows gallery" app is a yoga asana catalog.We currently have over 300 asanas and variations with their English, German and Sanskrit names.- Flip through the catalog by groups- Zoom in and out of single poses- Filter asanas by their names The catalog is derived from "clickflows.com", the drag'n drop class preparation tool for teachers and trainers in the field of yoga/fitness. Therefore the set of asanas will change/grow, if we change the files on the clickflows plattform.Internet connection is required to download the catalog/images.We do not track your activity. clickflows 2015