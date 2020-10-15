It's a remake of the famous Famicom/NES game Bomberman/Dyna Blaster. We reproduce the original 50 stages perfectly. From the character image, background music to the rhythm of the game, the classic elements are authenticly persisted. Considering the characteristics of mobile games, we redesigned the stage selection model. The game data can be saved automaticly. You can continue the game conveniently without entering a long code.

Be careful where you plant the bomb. If you dynamite the door or reward in the game, a lot of ghosts will suddenly emerge. And make the best use of time. When the time has run out, a lot of horrible bell ghosts will appear.