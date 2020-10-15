Join or Sign In

classic bomber game - play with your friends for iOS

By qiong xiao Free

Developer's Description

By qiong xiao

It's a remake of the famous Famicom/NES game Bomberman/Dyna Blaster. We reproduce the original 50 stages perfectly. From the character image, background music to the rhythm of the game, the classic elements are authenticly persisted. Considering the characteristics of mobile games, we redesigned the stage selection model. The game data can be saved automaticly. You can continue the game conveniently without entering a long code.

Be careful where you plant the bomb. If you dynamite the door or reward in the game, a lot of ghosts will suddenly emerge. And make the best use of time. When the time has run out, a lot of horrible bell ghosts will appear.

Release October 15, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

