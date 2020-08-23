Join or Sign In

clartici for iOS

By VesCir Free

Developer's Description

By VesCir

Introducing Clartici, the AI solution for beauty that will create custom daily skincare essentials tailored to every little change in your skin.

Customize your skincare routine, grow a rose garden!

Clartici combines technology with organic beauty and fun to nurture your skin with the exact skincare solution based on your skin's actual needs. Scan your skin, treat your face right, and watch as your rose bud becomes perfect blossom. In order to keep your rose alive and help it grow, you must care for it with the essential nutrients it needs every day.

The Clartici app connects with the Clartici Beauty tracker for perfectly customized skincare solution. Each time you scan, our patented app analyzes your moisture level, oil level, skin tone and overall skin health to identify a serum and cream combination that suits the present condition of your skin.

With Clartici AI-driven skincare system, you can take your daily skin care routine to the next level with one simple step and keep your skin glow from the inside out.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clartici/

Visit our website: https://www.clartici.com/

Enter the new era of future skin care powered by artificial intelligence and get skincare customized not just for you but for you in every moment.

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 1.1.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

