Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

city street wallpaper - blur light wallpaper for Android

By woodenboxlwp $0.99

Developer's Description

By woodenboxlwp

set city street wallpaper as your personalization to decorate your phone.

buy and downloads this blur light wallpaper from our store page. we have the best traffic light wallpaper. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection for your smart phone so, check the breathtaking image for your smartphone background, and you will fall in love with your mobile phone again because of traffic light wallpaper.

in this video wallpaper videezy you can see the video of city street at night with many car and light. we can see the blur bokeh light of the traffic on the street. this giving a sensation of having a real traffic on your phone. very amazing bokeh wallpaper.

some studies suggest that new outdoor lighting can reduce crime rates in an area, but there is conflicting evidence on this. a large review of research found a link between new lighting and reduced crime rates, but improvements were seen in daylight as well as darkness, suggesting that street lighting is not the only factor. get this night car wallpaper right now.

street lights may or may not have an effect on crime, but one things for sure, brighter levels of light do make people feel safer when walking at night. this can lead to a significant increase in the number of minutes people spend walking each week. decorate your phone with this night road wallpaper now.

it can also reduce the number of people who avoid leaving their homes at night, reduce social isolation, improve physical and mental well-being and increase community pride. the skyglow from street lights also means we rarely get to see the true wonder of the night sky. buy this traffic wallpaper now.

feature:

- no ads.

- bokeh wallpaper for your phone.

- includes video live wallpaper.

- 1080p motion background compatible with 99% mobile devices.

- animated background.

- optimize for 18:9 dimension.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.002

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.002

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now