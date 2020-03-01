X

cirquest for iOS

By Mikkel Christiansen Free

Developer's Description

By Mikkel Christiansen

cirquest is an action packed tilt-controlled arcade game! Tilt your way through randomly bubbled levels as you try to get as many objectives as possible. On your journey you will encounter many different enemies that will try to stop your explorations. You will have to cleverly navigate these as well as the bubbles to survive.

Features:

- Randomly bubbled levels

- Compete on public leaderboards

- 17 achievements

- 20+ enemy types

- Up to 8 labyrinth colors at once!

- Local multiplayer for up to 4 friends.

- Dynamic soundtrack that adjust to the game events

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping