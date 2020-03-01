cirquest is an action packed tilt-controlled arcade game! Tilt your way through randomly bubbled levels as you try to get as many objectives as possible. On your journey you will encounter many different enemies that will try to stop your explorations. You will have to cleverly navigate these as well as the bubbles to survive.

Features:

- Randomly bubbled levels

- Compete on public leaderboards

- 17 achievements

- 20+ enemy types

- Up to 8 labyrinth colors at once!

- Local multiplayer for up to 4 friends.

- Dynamic soundtrack that adjust to the game events