feel the christmas joy with the christmas tree. you probably know that christmas is celebrated on december 25. in the united states, families distribute gifts that santa claus left under the christmas tree on christmas morning. get this christmas countdown and christmas gift ideas now. many attend church services on christmas eve and christmas morning, and later gather for christmas dinner with extended family. holiday, lwp, live wallpaper. christmas is the observance of jesus humble birth to a virgin in a stable in bethlehem. the holiday also celebrates the events surrounding his birth, such as an angels appearance to shepherds, telling them to visit the newborn king. fireplace in the house and waiting for santa to come during winter. this is xmas lwp and winter ornament. although the church doesnt consider it the most important christian holiday, christmas is certainly the most popular, at least in terms of cultural and social significance. tree, snow, merry. most of the traditional customs of snow christmas, such as gift giving, tree decorating and frozen snowman, light hanging, and feasting, come from sources other than the church. xmas, happy. a christmas tree is a decorated tree, usually an evergreen conifer such as spruce, pine or fir, traditionally associated with the celebration of christmas.

an artificial christmas tree is an object made to resemble such a tree, usually made from polyvinyl chloride. cristmas wallpapers, free holiday wallpapers. the tree was traditionally decorated with edibles such as apples, nuts or dates. in the 18th century, it began to be illuminated by candles, which with electrification could also be replaced by christmas lights. today, there are a wide variety of traditional ornaments, such as garland, tinsel, and candy canes. an angel or star may be placed at the top of the tree to represent the host of angels or the star of bethlehem from the nativity. anyone can throw some lights on a tree, but a beautifully decorated christmas fun free tree can light up the happy holiday spirit of everyone who sees it. make sure your tree looks exquisite and classic by decorating with elegance. retina wallpapers. recognize the different species of christmas trees. many people may not realize that not all christmas tree species are created equal. each species has its own characteristic that plays a role in how you decorate it, how long it lasts in your home and also rather or not it has a strong christmas tree fragrance. there are three main families offered in the fresh cut christmas tree trade. each region or state of the united states has its own local favorites. firs, spruces and pines are the three families or categories most often sold.

features:

hd graphic 720p

cool animation