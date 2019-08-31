X

christian dating chat for iOS

By Sohel Katir Free

Developer's Description

By Gary Gretarsson

Christian Dating is a free app for men and women to connect, chat and meet with Christian singles

Whether youre a Christian or youd like to date someone in the Christian faith, you can join our rapidly growing community of interesting people looking to connect, share stories and find somebody to share experiences with.

Part Dating Platform, Part Social Network

Weve taken the best of both worlds, combining them to make Christian Dating. Its a great place to meet people of faith, chat with other Christian singles and arrange dates with our handy instant messenger. We have all the great features of other dating apps, except we offer them for free!

Join Our Rapidly Growing Community

Its so easy to create an account on Christian dating and join our rapidly growing community of amazing people. Best of all, you can use all of our features for free no restrictions!

Christian Dating is a fully inclusive society and were proud to serve the following Christian denominations:

Orthodox

Protestant

Reformed

Pentecostal

Presbyterian

Southern Baptist

Reformed

Anglican

7th Day Adventist

Baptist

Catholic

Evangelical

Lutheran

Episcopalian

Messianic

Mennonite

Methodist

And More!

It has never been easier to connect with Christian singles in a friendly, social and safe environment. Download Christian Dating for free today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 31, 2019
Date Added August 31, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping