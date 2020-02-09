Check out the Premium version without ads and with extra scenes! In ChooChoo you can discover wooden trains, cars, boats and cranes in a magical diorama. Tap the screen to change cameras and follow the trains around their cute fjord town. Find the harbor, the sawmill and animated details.

Kids will love to discover where the trains and cars go and how they interact! And even the smallest kids can watch, no tablet skills required.

Premium version is here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.l2gx.choochoopremium