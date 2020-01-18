What is cold and flu?

Colds and flu are very contagious infections of the upper respiratory tract (nose, mouth, pharynx, larynx). They are also called IVRS. Influenza is caused by the influenza virus, which occurs most of the time between the end of December and the month of February, depending on the year. As for the cold, more than 200 viruses can cause it! The most common are rhinoviruses.